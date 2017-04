‘ఆపిల్ డేస్’ పేరుతో ఐఫోన్ల‌పై భారీ డిస్కౌంట్లు ప్ర‌క‌టించింది. ఈ స్పెష‌ల్ సేల్‌.. ఈనెల 24 నుంచి 26 వరకు.. అంటే మూడు రోజుల పాటు కొన‌సాగ‌నుంది.

English summary

Flipkart is back with its Apple Days Sale, hosting discounts and offers on iPhone, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and more Apple devices. The three-day sale which began on Monday will end on Wednesday, April 26, and the biggest deal is a flat Rs. 20,000 discount on the iPhone 7 256GB variant. The iPhone 7 256GB in Silver, Black, Jet Black, Gold and Rose Gold can be picked for Rs. 59,999 on Flipkart in these three days. There's a further exchange discount applicable of up to Rs. 19,000 depending on the phone you exchange it with. Furthermore, there is an extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards as well.