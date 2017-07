National

Narsimha

English summary

Flipkart is hosting one sale after the other, and now it’s begun its Grand Gadget Days, with a host of gaming hardware, laptops, cameras, and audio accessories offers and deals. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will go on till July 26, and the three-day festival has personal grooming gadgets under Rs. 999 as well.