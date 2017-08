National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Indian major e-tailer Flipkart will soon avail EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) for debit card holders, which is expected to work during its flagship event Big Billion Days (BBD) sale in October. The online shopping major has tied up with SBI and Axis bank as a pilot project. As of now, EMI option, which is available across all big e-commerce sites, is limited to credit card users. The addition of debit card users for EMI is going to soar up the revenue and number of shoppers on the platform.