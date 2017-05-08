బీహార్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, ఆర్జేడీ అధినేత లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్‌కు సుప్రీం కోర్టులో సోమవారం చుక్కెదురయింది. దాణా స్కాంలో లాలూ ప్రసాద్ ప్రత్యేక విచారణ ఎదుర్కోవాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం తేల్చింది.

English summary

Lalu Prasad will have to face trial in the fodder scam case. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation which had challenged the dropping of charges in the fodder scam against Yadav, the former chief minister of Bihar.