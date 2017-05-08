దాణా స్కాం: లాలూ ప్రసాద్‌కు సుప్రీం కోర్టులో చుక్కెదురు

బీహార్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, ఆర్జేడీ అధినేత లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్‌కు సుప్రీం కోర్టులో సోమవారం చుక్కెదురయింది. దాణా స్కాంలో లాలూ ప్రసాద్ ప్రత్యేక విచారణ ఎదుర్కోవాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం తేల్చింది.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: బీహార్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, ఆర్జేడీ అధినేత లాలూ ప్రసాద్ యాదవ్‌కు సుప్రీం కోర్టులో సోమవారం చుక్కెదురయింది. దాణా స్కాంలో లాలూ ప్రసాద్ ప్రత్యేక విచారణ ఎదుర్కోవాలని అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం తేల్చింది.

Fodder scam: Lalu to face trial for conspiracy charge says SC

దాణా స్కాంలో వేర్వేరు కేసుల్లో విచారణ చేయాలని ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. లాలూ ప్రత్యేక విచారణ ఎదుర్కోవాల్సిందేనని చెప్పింది. ఇప్పటికే దాణా స్కాంలో ఓ కేసులో లాలూ నిందితుడిగా తేలారు.

English summary
Lalu Prasad will have to face trial in the fodder scam case. The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation which had challenged the dropping of charges in the fodder scam against Yadav, the former chief minister of Bihar.
