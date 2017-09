డేరా బాబా: భక్తుల కోసం డ్రింక్, కానీ...47 నియమాలు తప్పనిసరి

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jam-e-Insa of Gurmeet Ram Rahim for devotees form saints, was known to everyone form devotees to Sadhvis who stood against Baba and pushed them behind the bars. But if the devotee tells something about this Jam-e-Ins, on the other side, Sadhvi tells something different. People who have turned their backs for Dera, tell Jam-e-Insa as a drink by which the man came under the control of Baba. Even person cannot think of himself too.