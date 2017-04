కట్టుకున్న భార్యే అలా చేస్తే!: ఎట్టకేలకు విముక్తి పొందిన ఫ్రెంచ్ రాయబారి

ఐదేళ్ల సుదీర్ఘ పోరాటం తర్వాత తనకు న్యాయం జరగడంతో కోర్టు తీర్పు పట్ల సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాడు.

English summary

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday acquitted former French diplomat Pascal Mazurier in a rape case. Mazurier who was the deputy head of chancery at the French consulate was accused by his wife of raping their three-year-old daughter in 2012. Mazurier who put up a long legal battle said, that his wife was a 'criminal' for 'framing' him.