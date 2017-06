ఉద్యోగులకు బంపరాఫర్, ఎయిరిండియాలో వాటా అమ్మకానికి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

From great 7th Pay Commission allowance news latest 2017 for over 47 lakh Central government employees, to in principle nod for disinvestment of Air India, development of six-laning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH) – 2 in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet today cleared a number of crucial reform decisions that will impact the Indian economy in various ways from infrastructure to wallets of babus, which itself is expected to boost spending.