వారెవా.. పాలపుంతలోని గ్రహానికి బెంగళూరు అమ్మాయి పేరు!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 12th-grade student who presented an award-winning paper on how to tackle those little specks of froth that are manifestations of the pollutants in our lakes now has a little speck in the infinite universe named after her. Meet Sahithi Pingali, a student at Inventure Academy, Bengaluru. Here’s how she became one of the gifted few individuals whose roles in the advancement of the world led to minor planets in our galaxy, the Milky Way, being named after them.