విలాసాలకు కేరాఫ్ ‘మోసకారి’ మాల్యా: ఎప్పుడేం జరిగిందంటే..?

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The evasive mining baron, Vijay Mallya, who fled the country in 2016 was arrested by the Scotland Yard police on Tuesday. Did you know that on this very day, nine years ago, Vijay Mallya was in Bengaluru cheering for his IPL team, the RCB?