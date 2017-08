National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

After Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held guilty of rape by a court in Panchkula yesterday, a retired CBI officer who headed the investigations against the influential Dera Sacha Sauda chief revealed that he was under pressure to close the case and described it as a "game of wits". Former CBI joint director Mulinja Narayanan told the Press Trust of India: "It was a game of wits. Sometimes we won and sometimes we lost but, at the end, today's verdict showed that no one can escape the law of the land."