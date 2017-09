అప్పుడు మాట్లాడలేదే: సనాతన్ సంస్థ, గౌరీ లంకేష్ కాల్చివేతలో సోదరుడి కొత్త ట్విస్ట్

National

In the killing of Gauri Lankesh, a debate has once again cropped up. This time whether it is related to the killings of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M M Kalburgi. Several times the name of an organisation called the Sanatan Sanstha crops up during discussions on this topic. The police have found nothing so far to suggest that the Sanatan Sansta has had anything to with these incidents.OneIndia spoke with the official spokesperson of the organisation, Chetan Rajhans. He started off by condemning the killing stating that it is wrong. Such things are wrong in a democratic setup he said.