కన్నడ ఎడిటర్ గౌరీ లంకేష్‌ హత్య: హంతకుడ్ని ఆమె చూశారు, అసలా రోజు ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

English summary

The Special Investigation Team has got CCTV images from Gauri's house enhanced to gain a better view of what happened on September 5. Sources said Gauri had a clear view of her assailant. "Gauri, opening the gate to her house, turns towards the her house, turns towards the killer who calls her with weapon in hand. The assailant opens fire, and the bullet enters the right ribcage of Gauri. The second bullet lodges in the left rib. Gauri takes two steps back, spins around and takes 3-4 more steps when the assailant takes two steps forward and opens fire. The third bullet misses the target.The fourth bullet enters her back and exits through the heart," a source said. "She might have lived 30-60 seconds after being hit by the third bullet," the source said.