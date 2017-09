National

Srinivas G

English summary

The Karnataka government has offered a 10 lakh award for clues in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, even a special investigative team of the police set up to find the killers asked the public to share any information they might have to help solve the crime. Gauri Lankesh was killed at the doorstep of her Bengaluru home on Tuesday night. Footage from CCTV cameras installed by Ms Lankesh showed a man in a dark jacket and helmet shoot her at pointblank range. But almost three days after her death, the police have made little headway in its investigation.