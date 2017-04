‘నా దేశ ప్రజల ప్రాణాలు విలువలేనివి కావు’: మావో దాడిపై గంభీర్ తీవ్ర స్పందన

ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లో మావోయిస్టుల దాడిపై టీమిండియా క్రికెటర్‌ గౌతమ్‌ గంభీర్‌ తీవ్రంగా స్పందించాడు. వారిపై ప్రతీకారం తీర్చుకోవాల్సిందేనని అన్నారు. ఛత్తీస్‌ఢ్‌లోని సుకుమా జిల్లాలో మావోయిస్టులు..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

For every slap on my army's Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us

As we crib over lack of air conditioning or size of our already mammoth SUV, let's ponder over d future of d daughters of CRPF martyrs. pic.twitter.com/XhBbbaFEgD

Chattisgarh, Kashmir, North East,do v need more alarm bells or r we a deaf state?Life of my countrymen isn't cheap,someone needs 2 pay 4 it

English summary

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has time and again called for action to be taken against those who attack India’s defence forces – be it the Border Security Forces (BSF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After the attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in which 25 CRPF jawans were killed, Gambhir asked for action and response in retaliation to the loss of lives.