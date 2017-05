డబ్బు కోసం స్నేహితులతో కలిసి కిడ్నాప్ నాటకం.. తండ్రినే బెదిరించిన కూతురు

‘మీఅమ్మాయిని కిడ్నాప్ చేశాం.. కూతురు ప్రాణాలతో కావాలనుకుంటే వెంటనే రూ.10 లక్షలు పంపించండి.. లేదంటే ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలుసుగా..’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A young first-year girl student of Noida today scripted a fake kidnapping drama to help one of her friends get Rs 10 lakh as ransom from her father.The incident happened in Noida Sector 128 where the girl was "kidnapped" from JP Institute. Her friends called up her parents and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and threatened them not to inform the police.The father then transferred the money into a bank account from where the funds were withdrawn by the "kidnappers". After sometime, the girl called up her dad and said she has been let off. At this point the girl's parents informed the police which started investigation and traced the girl. With the help of the girl's phone they managed to track all the three persons who were involved in the kidnap drama.