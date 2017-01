కీచక టీచర్: విద్యార్థినులతో అర్ధరాత్రి నగ్న స్నానాలు, లైంగిక వేధింపులు

ఓ ప్రభుత్వ ఎయిడెడ్ రెసిడెన్షియల్ పాఠశాల ఉపాధ్యాయుడు సభ్య సమాజం తలదించుకునే దారుణానికి ఒడిగట్టాడు.

English summary

While the horrific incident of rape of a girl from tribal school in Buldhana+ district is still afresh, yet another case of alleged sexual abuse has surfaced in a government-aided residential school in Maharashtra's Beed district, with a group of young girls mostly belonging to families of sugarcane harvesters claiming to be the victims.