యాత్రికులను కాపాడేందుకు ‘అల్లా’ బలమిచ్చాడు: షేక్ సలీం మీర్జా

Saleem Mirza, whose bus came under attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday night, said it was divine power that helped him get through the ordeal. “God gave me the strength, he gave me the strength to save lives. All of a sudden, they (terrorists) started firing on us, but I kept on driving and did not stop,” said Mirza who was driving the bus. Survivors from the attack recounted how Mirza had saved their lives by continuing to drive through the hail of bullets.Seven people died and 21 were injured, but the numbers could have been higher if the bus had stopped.