వావ్.. ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాల విద్యార్థికి గూగుల్ జాబ్.. ఊహించని ప్యాకేజి

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Dreams do come true. A class 12 student from a government school in Chandigarh who has landed a high-paying job with Google can vouch for it. Harshit Sharma, a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, has had an extremely fortunate turn in his life, with the internet giant offering him an incredible salary of Rs 4 lakh per month, reports the Indian Express. And, mind you, this is just the beginning. Google has recruited Harshit as a graphic designer. The company will send him to California for training for a year where he will receive a stipend of Rs 4 lakh. Once the training is over, he will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 12 lakh.