National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

This Independence Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is planning to offer higher cashbacks to people who’ll opt for digital transactions using the Bhim app. Operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Bhim app works on the United Payments Interface (UPI). It was launched in December by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost digital payments after demonetisation. According to a Times of India report, the proposed approval of increased cashback incentives by the government for Bhim usage is expected to come into effect by August 15. This also coincides with the planned rollout of a new version of Bhim.