డిజిటల్ ప్రోత్సాహం: రూ.1000మించితే ఛార్జీలు వద్దన్న కేంద్రం

English summary

In order to further incentivise electronic transactions, the government on Wednesday announced that it has instructed all public sector banks to lower the fees they charge for various forms of digital transactions up to March 31, 2017.