National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

After identifying a huge number of fake PAN cards, the government of India deactivated around 11.44 lakh PAN cards by July 27 this year. As per government rules, a person can not be registered with more than one PAN number. The government also detected fake PAN cards which were allotted to non-existing individuals or to people who have submitted falsified information about themselves. To check whether your PAN No is still valid, you need to visit Income Tax e-filing website. Here is a quick guide on how you can check the validity of our PAN card Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on “Know Your PAN” option available on the home page of the website in the left hand column called “Services”.