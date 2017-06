జీఎస్టీ: హమ్మయ్య.. బంగారం బతికిపోయింది, 3 శాతమే పన్ను! ఇంకా వేటిపై ఎంతెంత అంటే..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The GST Council today decided to tax gold at 3 per cent, footwear below Rs 500 at 5 per cent and biscuits at 18 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax, which will be rolled out from July 1. The Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at its 15th meeting also decided on rates of yarns, agriculture machinery, apparels and rough diamonds among others.