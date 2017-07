జీఎస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్ మామూలుగా లేదు: సూపర్ కార్లపై రూ.కోటి తగ్గింపు

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 12:35 [IST]

There was much joy for luxury carmakers when the GST rates saw car prices slide down and making them more affordable but now even supercar makers get to bask in that same glory as the road tax has been capped at ₹ 20 lakh.