జిఎస్టీ ఎఫెక్ట్ : ఎటిఎంలు, బ్యాంకు లావాదేవీలు మరింత భారం

English summary

The newly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was officially launched by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not just impacted various business industries, but also affected the financial transactions costs. Banking services including ATM withdrawals, cash deposits, demand drafts and cheque book issuance has turned costlier under the new tax regime. According to a report by DNA, the service tax for the banking transactions, which is currently at 15 per cent, will now go up to 18 per cent.