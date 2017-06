జీఎస్టీ: మొబైల్ యూజర్లకు గుడ్ న్యూస్.. ఈ కంపెనీలు ధరలు పెంచవట!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Smartphones prices across brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Gionee, Intex and Lava won’t increase because of GST, as these companies plan to absorb the impact on cost from the new tax system that comes into effect over the weekend.Retailers, though, have stopped purchasing stock from brands and some distributors have closed warehouses for a week, till the time process for invoicing and reclaiming credit on duties paid on stock and other aspects are clarified by brands, said industry insiders.