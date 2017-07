'దేశమంతా ఇక ఒకే పన్ను విధానం', 'జిఎస్టీ అంటే టీమిండియా'

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Saturday, July 1, 2017

In the making since 2000, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will finally kick-in from July 1.The GST will be launched at midnight at a function inside Parliament’s Central Hall.Touted by the government as the biggest tax reform since Independence, the GST is meant to boost growth and scrap local taxes that add to overhead costs and stymie businesses.