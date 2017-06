కాన్వాయ్ ఆపి మరీ రోడ్డు ప్రమాద బాధితులను కాపాడిన సీఎం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today aided four women who were injured in a road accident by getting them rushed them to a hospital in one of his convoy vehicles. Rupani, who was returning to Gandhinagar from here, stopped his convoy this afternoon after seeing that an auto-rickshaw had turned turtle near Koba circle, an official release said. After stopping his convoy, the chief minister rushed towards the auto and helped the four injured women to come out from the vehicle.