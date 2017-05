ఆవులకూ ‘ఆధార్’.. మొదలైంది! ప్రతి ఆవుకూ నంబర్‌, చెవుల్లో డిజిటల్ చిప్!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Nearly a month after the Centre proposed a plan to have Aadhaar-like unique identification numbers for cows, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat has set out a team of technicians who have to ensure that a thousand of cows in the state are mapped. These technicians have been assigned a very delicate job i.e. to insert chips into the ears of cows for their digital tracking. The cattle will soon have unique IDs almost on the lines of Aadhaar cards.