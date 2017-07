గుజరాత్ లో వరదలు, బెంగళూరులో కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేల విందు, చిందులు: మీకు సిగ్గుందా !

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#CongressResortPolitics dies the Congress Party wants to tell people that their MLA's are bribable/ Poachable ?? Trye colour of Dynasty 😯

Current #GujaratCongress crisis reminds of #Sasikala ,when she not just lost MLAs but both power and credibility. #CongressResortPolitics pic.twitter.com/Bv7YLJhAFl

Deesa is the worst hit by floods whereas it's MLA Govabhai is at lavish resort enjoying. #CongressResortPolitics pic.twitter.com/8UAyAj7Ksw

English summary

Gujarat is suffering due to heavy rain & flood but congress MLAs are enjoying in a resort in Bengaluru" twitterians are blaming Gujarat MLAs like this. Worrying of BJPs 'Operation BJP', the Congress MLAs moved to Bengaluru for few days. Here are the twitter reactions for the Resort Politics of Congress.