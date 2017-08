National

Swetha

English summary

As voting began for three Rajya Sabha seats, Congress candidate Ahmed Patel expressed confidence that he will win. BJP’s Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and Balwantsinh Rajput too are in fray.Voting is taking place for the high-stakes Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat The outcome will not only decide which three of the four candidates in the fray go to the Upper House of Parliament but also have a bearing on the two powerful leaders of India’s major parties - Amit Shah of the BJP and Ahmed Patel of the Congress.