గుజరాత్ తీరే వేరు: వణికిస్తున్న స్వైన్ ఫ్లూ.. వారంలో 79 మంది మృతి

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AHMEDABAD: Four persons died of swine flu in the Gujarat, including two in the city, taking the death toll due to H1N1 virus to 358 across the state this year. According to a state government statement, 172 new cases were reported in the state. This brings total number of swine flu cases to 5,220. In city, 42 new cases of swine flu were reported on Friday.