డేరా బాబా కేసు: ‘నేను నపుంసకుడిని’.., ‘మరి పిల్లలెలా పుట్టారు?’ కోర్టులో ఆసక్తికర సంభాషణ

Defending himself during a trial, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claimed that he is 'impotent', therefore, there was no question of him raping the two Sadhvis in 1999. Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after conviction in two rape cases. The sentence was passed in a special courtroom set up inside the Sunaria jail. Recording his statement before the CBI judge Jagdeep Kumar, Singh had said that since 1990, he is not medically fit to do sex with anyone and he cannot perform sexual intercourse. Stating that his claim was not rebutted by the prosecution, Singh demanded that the rape charges against him to be dropped. However, the judge said Singh's claim is devoid of any merit in view of a statement made by one of his own witnesses, who said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief had two daughters.