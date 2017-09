డేరా బాబా లీలలు, మహిమాన్విత కూరగాయలు పేరుతో... భక్తులనే బ్లాక్ మెయిల్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh literally blackmailed his believers it seems. After he went to jail lot of news is coming into limelight about him. Inside Dera.. Ram Rahim use to sell Brinjal for Rs.3000 and Peas fro Rs.2000. Also, green chillis which you can buy for Rs 10 or less anywhere, costs Rs.1000.