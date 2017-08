ఆధ్యాత్మికత, ఆధునికత సమ్మేళనం ప్లస్ రాక్ స్టార్ గుర్మీత్

National

Swetha

English summary

NEW DELHI: From a philanthropist to a rape convict – the journey of Rockstar Baba, as Guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is popularly known, has been nothing less than the masala films he writes, directs, produces and acts in. Though Rockstar Baba has courted enough controversies, his popularity hasn’t waned over the years. Born into money to a rich landlord’s family in Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) in 1967, Singh took over Dera Sacha Sauda in 1990. He was barely 23 years old. The dera expanded its influence beyond the borders of states (UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan) to US, UK, Canada, Australia and UAE.