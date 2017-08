డేరా బాబా అకృత్యాలు: మగవారిని నపుంసకులుగా మార్చి.. ఆడవాళ్లపై నిత్యం అత్యాచారం!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s former bodyguard, Beant Singh, who has revealed that this was not the only case of sexual assault against the Dera chief. In an 18-minute chilling video, Singh, who worked as a security guard and gunman of Ram Rahim in Sirsa, has claimed that the Dera Chief allegedly raped all of the sadhvis in turns.In the video, Beant states that he has been a witness of how women used to come to his room in turns as part of their daily job and were made to do “objectionable things”. He states that he is witness to an incident in 1995 in Mount Abu, where the Dera Chief took a 16-year-old girl into his room and allegedly raped her for hours.