బిడ్డ నోరు నొక్కేసి.. 4 గంటల పాటు నన్ను..: కన్నీరుమున్నీరైన బాధితురాలు

Friday, June 9, 2017, 16:15 [IST]

An awful incident was came into vision from Gurugram when the lady was gangraped inside the auto and her 9 month daughter was killed by the rapists. The victim woman was travelling for several hours in the metro carrying dead body of her nine-month old daughter. On Monday the victim told the whole incident to the Gurugram police. On May 29, according to the police in Gururgram, a woman living in Bihar was going to her house with her nine month baby daughter. On the way an auto driver seated him in his auto on the pretext of giving a lift. Some people were sitting in auto. The men started molestating the woman by which baby girl started crying. Seeing those miscreants threw the baby out of the auto, which led to her death. After this, the miscreants raped girl's mother in auto.