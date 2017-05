ఢిల్లీలో మరో ఘోరం: యువతి కిడ్నాప్.. వెళుతున్న కారులోనే గ్యాంగ్ రేప్

ఓ యువతిని ఆమె ఇంటి సమీపం నుంచే అపహరించిన ముగ్గురు దుండగులు కారులో ఆమెను తీసుకెళ్తూ సామూహిక అత్యాచారానికి పాల్పడి, అనంతరం ఆమెను కారు నుంచి కిందికి తోసివేశారు.

English summary

Three men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old woman from the North East in a moving car in Gurugram and then threw her out on a road in Delhi on Sunday night. The incident took place around 2 am when the woman, who is from Sikkim, was returning to her house in Gurugram’s Sector 17 from Delhi’s Connaught Place, according to NDTV. This comes days after the ghastly gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Haryana’s Rohtak district, wherein the victim’s body was found in a decomposed and mutilated state