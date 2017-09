డేరా బాబా కేసు: పోలీసుల నెక్ట్స్‌ టార్గెట్‌.. విపాసన ఇన్సాన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Haryana police will soon interrogate Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with the violence that had broken out in Panchkula and Sirsa following the sect head's rape conviction. Vipassana is one of the likely successors of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. "Sirsa police will soon ask Vipassana Insan to join the investigation," Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said here today.