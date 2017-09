National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Reliance Jio made several records, not only in India but across the globe, and crossed the 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director (MD) Mukesh Ambani said in his letter to employees. “In this past one year, we have broken several records, both in India and globally. But what gives me the biggest personal satisfaction is to have broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology,” Ambani said in his letter to Jio employees. Reliance Jio launched its mobile services commercially on 5 September 2016, with 90 days of unlimited 4G data free along with free unlimited voice calling and access to services during roaming at no additional cost for lifetime.