National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has blocked around 3500 websites hosting child pornography last month and is making an attempt to deal with the issue even more thoroughly.The government told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra that it has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider installation of jammers in schools to block access to child pornographic content, reports PTI. "We are coming out with steps which will deal with the situation in its entirety," she told the bench.