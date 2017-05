సీఎం హెలికాప్టర్ క్రాష్: తృటిలో తప్పిన పెను ముప్పు!..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis onboard crash-lands in Latur, CM and team escapes unhurt pic.twitter.com/1tQ4NXqeoo

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 12:51 [IST]

English summary

A helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur today. The chief minister escaped unhurt in the accident.