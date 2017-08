మనం అదృష్టవంతులం, వాళ్లూ ఊహించి ఉండరు, ఇండియానే పెద్ద దిక్కు: ప్రధాని మోడీ

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. He hailed the leaders who collectively achieved freedom for the country and invoked their struggle and sacrifice. This is a special occasion – we remember the Quit India movement. Remembering such movements gives us strength as a nation. It is important for the younger generation to know about historical events like the Quit India movement.