డేరాబాబా దత్తపుత్రిక హనీప్రీత్‌ డైరీలో సంచలన విషయాలు

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Honeypreet’s diary has her real name i.e, Priyanka Taneja written on it along with her nickname ‘Anu’. She has expanded ‘ANU’ as ‘Attractive Naughty Unforgetable girl’.Her realm was rather diverse that contained Beauty tips and cooking tips also in her diary.She referred to Ram Rahim only once in the diary i.e, 23 October and this is the first instance where she identified Ram Rahim as a father figure.