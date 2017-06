బాస్ తో రోమాన్స్, మొబైల్ లో రికార్డు, ప్రియుడితో కలిసి, రూ. 50 లక్షలు స్వాహా, మళ్లీ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Thursday, June 1, 2017, 11:37 [IST]

A 25-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested by the city police, for allegedly blackmailing the former's boss with a video. By threatening Vijayaraj that they would upload the video on the internet and spread it on the social media too, they got Rs 50 lakh from him already, sources said.