టీవీవీ ట్విస్ట్‌: మరో ఇద్దరు ఎమ్మెల్యేలు జంప్‌, చైన్నైకి గవర్నర్‌.. నిర్ణయంపై ఉత్కంఠ

Bolstered by two more MLAs joining him, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran today said his camp was confident that Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will take a "good decision" on representation given by his legislators seeking Chief Minister K Palaniswami's ouster. Asserting that his aim was to safeguard the party, he said the group (of his loyalist MLAs) was hopeful that Mr Rao will "take a good decision." Describing the governor as a "legal expert", Mr Dinakaran told reporters in Chennai that "justice", for which his loyalists had taken up cudgels against the incumbent dispensation led by Mr Palaniswami, "will win". "I will work with them (his loyalist MLAs)," the sidelined AIADMK leader said.