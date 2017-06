గగుర్పొడిచేలా!: మహిళ చెవిలో దూరిన సాలీడు.. ఎలా బయటకొచ్చిందంటే(వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

This is the horror moment doctors examined a patient with a headache - and were confronted by an enormous SPIDER which crawled out her ear. Lekshmi L, 49, woke up from an afternoon nap on her veranda with a "slight discomfort" and tingling sensation in her right ear. Suspecting an obstruction, she tried to dig around in her ear with her finger and asked her daughter to look inside using a torch. But when she developed an