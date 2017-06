భలే విచిత్రం: జైపూర్‌ లో కారులోకి దూసుకెళ్లిన గుర్రం (వీడియో)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A man and a horse were injured on 5 May, after the animal collided with a car on a busy street in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area. According to reports, the animal jumped onto the moving car and crashed into its windshield, where it got stuck. The animal was stuck in the vehicle for around 10 minutes before it could be rescue. police officials as saying that the incident likely occurred because the horse went berserk in the heat and broke its harness.