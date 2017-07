National

Narsimha

English summary

Reliance JioPhone will be available to users who pre-book it on a first-come, first-serve basis. The JioPhone can be pre-booked from the company’s website, Reliance Digital stores across the country, or via MyJio app. Remember, bookings don’t start until August 24, so the option to pre-book the device will only appear after that date.