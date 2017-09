డేరా బాబా: సిర్సాలో గుట్టలుగా అస్థిపంజరాలు, రూ.200 కోట్ల నష్టం

National

Narsimha

English summary

Hours before authorities and security agencies are likely to start a search and sanitisation operation inside the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters campus near Sirsa town in Haryana, the sect's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises. The search, to be supervised by a court commissioner, is likely to begin today.