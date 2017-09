మానవ 'పాము'! ప్రతి నలభై ఐదు రోజులకు ఒకసారి కుబుసం విడుస్తున్న బాలిక!

National

Ramesh Babu



A 'human snake' who sheds her skin every six weeks due to an ultra-rare condition is hoping for a miracle treatment in Europe. The horrific disorder has left 16-year-old Shalini Yadav unable to walk without a stick or straighten her limbs. She has to have a bath 24 times a day and slathers herself with moisturiser to stop her skin from hardening and seizing up. Her family are so poor they haven't been able to afford any specialist treatment to ease her ailments so local fundraisers have alerted hospitals around the world - including one in Spain who has now agreed to treat Shalini for free. The delighted teenager from Nowgong town in Chattarpur district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, will fly to Spain tomorrow (Sat) for treatment.